With 60th Top 10 Hit, Reba McEntire Plans Opry and YouTube Visits

Reba McEntire is rising again at country radio with “Be a Light,” a collaboration with Thomas Rhett and fellow special guests Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban. As the inspirational song climbs to No. 10 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, McEntire is now one of a select few country artists to chart in six consecutive decades. She debuted on the chart in 1977 with the single “I Don’t Want to Be a One Night Stand.”

In addition, “Be a Light” is the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s 60th single to reach the Top 10 — and her first since 2011’s No. 1 hit, “Turn on the Radio.” This summer also marks the 40th anniversary of her first Top 10 hit, “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven.”



To commemorate these milestones, McEntire will present her 1994 network special, Reba: Live, on Friday (July 17) at 7 pm CT. Available digitally for the first time, the one-hour special features 12 performances, including her renditions of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” In addition she’ll chat with fans during the stream on her YouTube channel

“This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special,” McEntire said in a statement. “It’s so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can’t wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat.”



In addition, McEntire will appear at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (July 18) with Vince Gill. She was inducted into the Opry in 1987. McEntire and Gill landed a No. 1 hit at country radio with “The Heart Won’t Lie” in 1993.

“The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family,” McEntire added. “It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend. I’m proud to be an Opry member and I’ll always be proud to stand on the stage with Vince. Things may be a little different right now, but one thing stays the same — the Opry continues to bring great Country music into the homes of the American people.”