With 60th Top 10 Hit, Reba McEntire Plans Opry and YouTube Visits

Reba McEntire is rising again at country radio with “Be a Light,” a collaboration with Thomas Rhett and fellow special guests Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban. As the inspirational song climbs to No. 10 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, McEntire is now one of a select few country artists to chart in six consecutive decades. She debuted on the chart in 1977 with the single “I Don’t Want to Be a One Night Stand.”

In addition, “Be a Light” is the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s 60th single to reach the Top 10 — and her first since 2011’s No. 1 hit, “Turn on the Radio.” This summer also marks the 40th anniversary of her first Top 10 hit, “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven.”

