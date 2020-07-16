Country Legends We Love: Loretta Lynn

Country fans — and millions others who know little about country music — are familiar with the basic outline of Loretta Lynn’s life and career. She told the story in great autobiographical songs long before 1980 when she became the subject of the award-winning motion picture, Coal Miner’s Daughter.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of that Oscar-winning film, and the 60th anniversary of her debut single, we honor Loretta Lynn as one of CMT’s Country Legends We Love.

Born Loretta Webb on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, she was one of eight children in a poor but hardworking Eastern Kentucky coal miner’s family. She married Oliver V. (“Mooney” or “Doolittle”) Lynn, a returned World War II veteran, shortly before her 16th birthday and was mother of four by 22.

