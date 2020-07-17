In His New Video, Keith Urban Brings “Superman” to Life

Keith Urban is unquestionably a superstar, but in his newest video, he’s remembering when he felt like a superhero too.

“Superman” finds the performer alone and longing for an old love as colorful landscapes bring those memories to life. “I like when listeners can put heir own story, their own faces and their own characters into the song, and this one to me, is definitely one of those songs,” says Urban, who is hand-drawn in portions of the video as an animated flipbook character, created by Andymation.



It’s the latest release from his next album, THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1. Urban has also issued country singles “We Were” and “God Whispered Your Name,” as well as the digital track “Polaroid,” leading up to the album’s September 18 release, just two days after he hosts the ACM Awards. Urban has said, “In October 2019 this album title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. But music (for me) has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning.” Urban is credited as a co-writer on “Superman,” along with co-producers Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon and Ryan Rabin (known collectively as Captain Cuts) and songwriter Craig Wiseman. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



