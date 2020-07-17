In His New Video, Keith Urban Brings “Superman” to Life

Keith Urban is unquestionably a superstar, but in his newest video, he’s remembering when he felt like a superhero too.
“Superman” finds the performer alone and longing for an old love as colorful landscapes bring those memories to life. “I like when listeners can put heir own story, their own faces and their own characters into the song, and this one to me, is definitely one of those songs,” says Urban, who is hand-drawn in portions of the video as an animated flipbook character, created by Andymation.