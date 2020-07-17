A decade ago, Brad Paisley pooled his resources and saturated country radio with “Water,” which spent two weeks at No. 1 in July 2010. That same month Paisley played a show to more than 65,000 people — on 7000 boats — for the AquaPalooza 2010 Signature Event on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas.
While the moist motif also served as an inspiration for Paisley’s 2010 tour, its meaning took a dramatic turn when the city of Nashville endured a historic flood the same week the music video was released. Later in the year, he told the press, “It became more than a single or a song on the album. It became the whole year of my life. And then we had the flood. It got way more meaning than I ever really expected it to get or wanted it to get. At the height of it, I was like, ’OK, I’m ready for this to have a little less meaning.’”