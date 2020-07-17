A decade ago, Brad Paisley pooled his resources and saturated country radio with “Water,” which spent two weeks at No. 1 in July 2010. That same month Paisley played a show to more than 65,000 people — on 7000 boats — for the AquaPalooza 2010 Signature Event on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas.

While the moist motif also served as an inspiration for Paisley’s 2010 tour, its meaning took a dramatic turn when the city of Nashville endured a historic flood the same week the music video was released. Later in the year, he told the press, “It became more than a single or a song on the album. It became the whole year of my life. And then we had the flood. It got way more meaning than I ever really expected it to get or wanted it to get. At the height of it, I was like, ’OK, I’m ready for this to have a little less meaning.’”



Because of that flood, Paisley lost countless pieces of touring equipment just three weeks before his H2O World Tour was set to begin. However, the tour launched as planned, and he extended it into 2011 as his H2O Frozen Over Tour. “’Water’ has been really fun and certainly successful for us, in every way,” he said at the time. “It’s also been disastrous. But it’s been way more than I expected, in every way. In the end, it was sort of serendipitous. We were faced with all of these things like rebuilding the set, rebuilding the city and making something good out of a bad thing.” He added, “I don’t mind that position to be in. It was actually so meaningful and the best year of my life, in every way. There was nothing that felt hollow about this year, after having a song that couldn’t have been more appropriate and also a little painful. I kind of like that. It felt like I was tapped on the shoulder a few times.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



