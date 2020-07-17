New Tracks: A Thousand Horses, Tucker Beathard, Cam, and LANCO

Need some new summer tunes? Here’s a handful of fresh country tracks released today (July 17) from artists who are returning to the scene.

A Thousand Horses, “A Song to Remember”

From the Artist: “’A Song to Remember’ is about being stuck in the purgatory of heartbreak and dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions that comes along with it. We always love working with our old pal Dave Cobb, and to have Warner Music Nashville in our corner alongside Low Country Sound/Elektra means the world to us.” — Bill Satcher, A Thousand Horses

