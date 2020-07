New Tracks: A Thousand Horses, Tucker Beathard, Cam, and LANCO

Need some new summer tunes? Here’s a handful of fresh country tracks released today (July 17) from artists who are returning to the scene.

A Thousand Horses, “A Song to Remember”

From the Artist: “’A Song to Remember’ is about being stuck in the purgatory of heartbreak and dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions that comes along with it. We always love working with our old pal Dave Cobb, and to have Warner Music Nashville in our corner alongside Low Country Sound/Elektra means the world to us.” — Bill Satcher, A Thousand Horses



Tucker Beathard, “Faithful”

From the Artist: “For me music has always been a way to escape. There’s a lot of things people are dealing with internally that they don’t have voices for right now, and I’ve learned that if I write from the heart, if I sing from experience, I can be that voice. Some people can’t pinpoint what they’re feeling, but they can hear a song and be like ‘Damn, that’s it,’ and I hope I can help them get there with this record. These songs mean a lot to me and I feel really ready to share them with the world.” — Tucker Beathard



Cam, “Classic”

From the Artist: “Jack [Antonoff, her co-writer and co-producer] and I caught something in the air that day and ran with it. The track is so much fun. Jangling guitars, claps, it feels like when a group of familiar people get back together over the holidays, clanking around after dinner with too much wine, and amidst the chatter and laughter and closeness they are really telling each other, deep down, just how much they love each other.” — Cam



LANCO, “Save Me”

From the Artist: “Brandon, Chandler and I were sitting on an L.A. patio one day reminiscing about how trouble can sometimes follow us but we’re lucky to have our spouses to keep us in check. We took the song back to Nashville and focused on how that right person can be the ying to your yang. We’re super proud of this one.” — Tripp Howell, LANCO