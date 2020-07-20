Everything We Know About Blake & Gwen’s “Happy Anywhere”

And Some Things We Aren't Sure of But Are Crossing Our Fingers For

T.G.I.M, right?

Thank you, God, for blessing this Monday morning (July 20) with some very welcome country music news: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a brand new duet due out this Friday.

This is everything we know (and some things we think) about the collaboration:

1. It’s called “Happy Anywhere.”

2. It is a follow-up to their last single — also a duet — called “Nobody But You.”

3. It’s been described as a loving, feel-good tune.

4. The song was written by the Nashville dream team of Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins.

5. The couple will likely be singing it live(ish) on Saturday (July 25) when they play the Encore Drive-In Nights show at theaters around the country.

6. Shelton says the decision to follow up one duet with another was just one of perfect timing. “Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances,” Shelton said in a press release, “this year, man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere.’ We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer and this entire year.”

7. If this duet does as well as their last duet, could Shelton and Stefani become the latest country couple to form a duo? Or produce an album of all duets? Or tour together when we get back to normal?



