Bri Bagwell Isn’t Racing Down the Aisle “As Soon as You” Might Expect

</noscript> </div>

We did a lot of takes underwater in a long gown, which required a lot of holding my breath while also trying to look graceful and peaceful. I learned exactly how hard it is to hold your breath for multiple dives, but also hold in your stomach, swim right where the light is hitting, open your eyes underwater, and try to look like you’re not freezing and exhausted… all at the same time! It wasn’t easy.

Also, I had this crazy idea about shooting underwater with white picket fences floating around me. I ordered these small white fences (I think they’re used for dogs?) from Amazon, and we threw them in the water while I was pretending to sink underneath them.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I wrote the song about the fear of settling down and getting married, even though those fears might not be realistic. I think the video captures what I would be afraid of (“living my life behind a kitchen sink”) and the overall theme of running away from the idea of marriage. But in the end, I actually do go through with getting married, despite my fears (and hopefully, the viewer understands that I have done it on my timeline and found the right person).

It’s not a song bashing marriage; it’s a song exemplifying very valid worries that many people have, and I think the underwater part of the video captures the anxiety of feeling overwhelmed and trapped. But, it’s presented in a way where it all works out in the end, which I firmly believe that it will/does!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We shot the entire video in one day, and we only got to do one take of me falling backward into the pool, and we thought it would be too dark (we ran out of time!). But it all came together perfectly. Also, because it was shot during quarantine, we had reeealllly limited time and resources. I can’t believe we did the video with only one camera, one day, a few Amazon delivery props, and clothes I already owned (stores weren’t even open for shopping)!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I feel like it’s important to wait for the person who supports your life goals; marriage (in my opinion) shouldn’t have to be a trade-off between your dreams and a ring. Even though sometimes (like me) you see all of your friends getting married, buying houses, and having children before you are even close to doing those things, it’s important not to rush it… it’s okay to be worried about the future if you turn that worry into patience — not pressure — to find the right partner.