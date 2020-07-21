Bri Bagwell Isn’t Racing Down the Aisle “As Soon as You” Might Expect

In “As Soon As You,” Bri Bagwell concedes that she might get married eventually, but in the meantime, she’s simply not ready to commit. So, instead of dreaming about picket fences and diamond rings, she can only envision kitchen sinks and running shoes.
“I wrote this song by myself, and I think it was one of those that was written in under 30 minutes. Songs don’t always happen like that for me, but when they do, I know the song is really honest and personal,” the Texas-based performer tells CMT.com. “My buddy AJ Vallejo, who has done a lot of music videos with me, directed the video. I called him and said, ’Hey, I want to do a video in a wedding dress underwater.’ He said, ’Sure, let’s do it!’ without any hesitation.”
Take a look at “As Soon as You,” then read our interview below the player.