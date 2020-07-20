Carrie Underwood Is More Grateful Than Ever for Christmas Album, My Gift

</noscript> </div>

Her gift to her fans is called My Gift, and will be released on September 25, 2020.

In a press release, Underwood admitted that this is something she has always wanted to do, and that this year, the timing was just right.

“I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection,” Underwood shared.

“For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times,” she added, “and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

In this collection of Christmas music, Underwood will be backed by a world-class orchestra and the track list will combine traditional faith-based favorites and the spiritual nature of the holiday, along with some brand new holiday songs.

Let’s hope Underwood includes these three joyful songs that she’d recorded for compilation albums in Christmases past:

