Aubrie Sellers Adds a Dreamy Vibe to This ’90s Dwight Yoakam Classic

Illuminated by the California sunset, Aubrie Sellers is putting her own spin on her favorite Dwight Yoakam song, “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.” The cinematic video is arriving just ahead of Sellers’ upcoming EP, World on Fire, set for an August 7 release.
Though she grew up in Nashville and has family roots in Texas, Sellers now calls the Los Angeles area home. That West Coast vibe complements her rendition of “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” which became a signature hit for Yoakam in the summer of 1993.
Of course, Sellers also brings a ’90s country pedigree to the track, as the daughter of Lee Ann Womack and songwriter Jason Sellers. Watch her evocative video for “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” then read our interview below the player.