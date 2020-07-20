Sam Hunt Rises to No. 1, Goes Fishing

It’s lucky number seven for Sam Hunt, as “Hard to Forget” becomes his seventh No. 1 country single. The smooth track from SOUTHSIDE overtakes Luke Bryan’s party tune “One Margarita” at the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart this week.

To mark the occasion, Hunt posted an Instagram photo from a fishing trip, writing, “Thanks to everybody who helped make Hard to Forget #1!! Celebrating with some early morning Tennessee Stripers.”

Hunt co-wrote the song with Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally, although they share a writing credit with the composers of Webb Pierce’s “There Stands the Glass,” the 1953 country classic that’s sampled on the single.

“Hard to Forget” is Hunt’s second single from SOUTHSIDE to reach the top, following “Kinfolks” peaking at the pinnacle in February. His additional chart-topping singles include “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me,” and the inescapable “Body Like a Back Road.”

This week’s Top 5 at country radio also offers “One Margarita” at No. 2, Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” at No. 3, Chris Janson’s “Done” at No. 4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” at No. 5.