I’m Not a Beer Drinker, But Little Big Town Says I Am

I just took their new “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” quiz here, and according to the completely unscientific evidence, I am what they consider a Beer Drinker.

Take the “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” quiz to find out which drink best describes you! Let us know what you get https://t.co/CZuU88Jlql pic.twitter.com/CDIxVb64lM — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) July 20, 2020

But even though I think that the research could be a little flawed — I haven’t finished a beer since finishing college in Milwaukee — the results take you to a Spotify playlist to suit your drinking needs. So for me, a newly labeled Beer Drinker, my list has all kinds of great country songs about beer. And I am indeed thirsty for those.

And the list is not just Little Big Town’s own songs, and it’s not just brand new songs. It’s like a dive bar cocktail of all eras of drinkin’ songs muddled together for a refreshing hour and a half.

“Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” Little Big Town

“Drink in My Hand,” Eric Church

“The More I Drink,” Blake Shelton

“Somewhere on a Beach,” Dierks Bentley

“Any Ol’ Barstool,” Jason Aldean

“Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi

“Buy My Own Drinks,” Runaway June

“I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink,” Merle Haggard

“No I in Beer,” Brad Paisley

“Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer,” Billy Currington

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Pop a Top,” Alan Jackson

“Beer Can in a Truck Bed,” Old Dominion

“Drink a Beer,” Luke Bryan

“Buy That Man a Beer,” Jon Pardi

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

And on and on and on and on. I could drink to that all night. But it does make me wonder, what songs did the Whiskey Drinkers and Wine Drinkers get on their playlists?



Alison Bonaguro




