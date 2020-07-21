Hardy Puts His Stamp on A Rock, Due Out September 4

</noscript> </div>

After writing and recording music for well over a year, Hardy now has 12 tracks to show for it on his album A Rock that’s set for a September 4 release.

The Mississippi native has also been busy with his Nashville side hustle: writing smash songs for Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane and more. He also curated a collaborative project in 2019 called Hixtape, Vol.1 and featured songs with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins, the late Joe Diffie, Zakk Wylde, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Wallen.

And one song of those songs from Hixtape, Vol 1, “One Beer” with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, will also be on A Rock.



Here is the full track list with songwriter credits for A Rock:



1. “Truck” (Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)

2. “Boyfriend” (Hardy, Zach Abend, Andy Albert)

3. “Give Heaven Some Hell” (Hardy, Johnson, Phelps, Ashley Gorley)

4. “Boots” (Hardy, Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia)

5. “Where Ya At” (Hardy, Jessie Jo Dillon, Garcia)

6. “Ain’t a Bad Day” (Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Phelps)

7. “One Beer” [feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson] (Hardy, Lindsey, Mitchell)

8. “So Close” [feat. Ashland Craft] (Hardy, Mark Holman, Lindsey)

9. “Broke Boy” (Hardy, Garcia, Brett Tyler)

10. “Hate Your Hometown” (Hardy, Lindsey, Garcia)

11. “Unapologetically Country as Hell” (Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Nick Donley, Mitchell)

12, "A Rock" (Hardy, Ahnquist, Mitchell) Hardy made the announcement about the upcoming album on social media on Tuesday (July 21). A ROCK 9/4/2020 pic.twitter.com/TJnF8Bhv8f — HARDY (@HardyMusic) July 21, 2020




