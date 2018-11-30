All the “What Ifs” Luke Combs Is Facing Right Now

Will they or won’t they say “I do”?
That’s what radio host Bobby Bones and his listeners wanted to know about Luke Combs’ upcoming wedding.
Combs and his fiancé Nicole Hocking have been planning their wedding since they were engaged in the fall of 2018.
Now that I’ve had time to let it sink in a little.. I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn’t want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping. I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyy did he out do himself. I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you ♥️♥️♥️
Then, you know, COVID-19.
So during this never-ending quarantine, Combs told Bones that he has only left his house a few times for essential things. And that while he’s in lockdown mode, he’s been busy writing songs, even the one that was inspired by the social-distancing side effect of the pandemic, “Six Feet Apart.”