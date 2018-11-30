Music

All the “What Ifs” Luke Combs Is Facing Right Now

The 10-Minute Conversation About Combs' Thoughts on Life and Love Right Now
Will they or won’t they say “I do”?

That’s what radio host Bobby Bones and his listeners wanted to know about Luke Combs’ upcoming wedding.

Combs and his fiancé Nicole Hocking have been planning their wedding since they were engaged in the fall of 2018.

Then, you know, COVID-19.

So during this never-ending quarantine, Combs told Bones that he has only left his house a few times for essential things. And that while he’s in lockdown mode, he’s been busy writing songs, even the one that was inspired by the social-distancing side effect of the pandemic, “Six Feet Apart.”

