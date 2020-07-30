Country Legends We Love: Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson stands tall as one of the most literate and cinematic songwriters to emerge during the talent-rich 1960s, though his greatest creative impact would be felt in the decade ahead. He is often credited with bringing a new element of sexuality and vulnerability to the country music canon by writing now-classic songs like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “Why Me.”

“Maybe they don’t want to give me credit as much as the blame for changing it, but the truth of it is, I felt like I was writing in the tradition of country music,” Kristofferson told CMT.com in 2007. “To me, country music, as opposed to pop music, was the one that wasn’t afraid to talk about cheating and drinking and messing up.”

