LISTEN: Scotty McCreery’s “Go Rest High” for His Friend, Yameer Greene

“Wish I Could See Those Angel's Faces, When They Hear Your Sweet Voice Sing”

Late on Wednesday night (July 22), Scotty McCreery sat down with his guitar and played Vince Gill’s 1995 ballad, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” And he did it with tears in his eyes and a lump in his throat.

“For my buddy Yameer. One of the kindest and brightest souls I’ve ever met. Everyone who knew him loved him. Love you and miss you man. Rest easy,” McCreery wrote.

“Wish I could see those angel’s faces, when they hear your sweet voice sing.”

Greene, 26, was killed in a head-on collision in North Carolina on Tuesday. McCreery and Greene were friends from growing up together in Garner, North Carolina where they both sang in their church and in their school chorus.

Going to sleep with a heavy heart tonight. Gonna miss you, Yameer. So many great memories with you that I will always hold on to. Everyone who knew you, loved you. Rest easy. I cant wait to see you again one day. — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) July 22, 2020