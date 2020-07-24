By winning The Voice in 2018, Chevel Shepherd quickly proved she possesses a powerful voice. Now the New Mexico teenager is carrying that creative vision into her first music video, “The Letter.” Might want to get a tissue before you watch, as Shepherd forges a virtual (yet personal) connection with a young fan who’s dealing with a significant loss.

Take a look at the music video for “The Letter,” then read our interview with Chevel Shepherd below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I was on set with people who have supported me throughout my career and that was priceless. I’ll always remember that I did my own hair and makeup for my first music video! Our crew was faced with unique challenges due to the pandemic but we rose to the occasion and made the best of it.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Seeing the song portrayed in the life of a grieving family paints a powerful picture of the healing nature of music. The young girl who acts the role of the daughter in the video is a family friend and it was beautiful to watch her embrace the lyrics and make the song her own. The lyrics are sad yet hopeful and the elements of the video really help the song come to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

No matter what you are going through, keep looking up. Remember that there is someone by your side.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt so proud when I got to see the finished product for the first time. We all worked diligently to create something beautiful and touching. Shooting a music video for one of my songs is something I’ve dreamed about since I started singing. Each time my mother watches it she cries. I hope the song and video reminds people of the power of music in our lives.

Songwriters: Julie Wood, Kellys Collins; Director: David Dibble