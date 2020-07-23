The Last Tour to Go: Luke Combs Reschedules Remainder of 2020 Dates

"Believe Me," He Says, "I’m Just As Bummed As Y’all Are"

On Thursday morning (July 23), Luke Combs shared the sad (but inevitable) news that the remainder of his 2020 tour dates would be rescheduled. He’d had shows booked from September 6 in Albuquerque to December 4 in Boston.

“Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year. Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are… Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe,” Combs wrote in a series of tweets. “So we’re rescheduling all of the shows that were scheduled for the rest of this year to 2021. The new dates are listed below, and tickets already purchased for previous dates will be valid for new dates. I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year.”

The last show Combs played in the U.S. was February 15 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Check out his What You See Is What You Get Tour dates 2021 here: