Miranda Lambert: If Newlyweds Can Survive a Pandemic, They’ve Passed the Test

LISTEN: She Opens Up About Her Own Quarantine Highs and Lows

This is certainly not what most people think of when they talk about the Newlywed Phase. And yet, it sounds like Miranda Lambert thinks her marriage has passed the test, because her Newlywed Phase kept right on going through the COVID-19 pandemic. She and Brendan McLoughlin were married on January 26, 2019.

“If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know? It’s a good test,” Lambert said in a recent radio interview with New York’s Country 94.7. “The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun but I was like, ’OK, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'”

We wish.

We wish this had just been a two-month hiatus. But the current new normal is that America is on month No. 5 of the quarantine, and live concerts are a distant memory. And the predictions for the future of live music? Grim and grimmer.

In the radio interview, Lambert admits that back in February, on the brink of the coast-to-coast shutdown, she told herself not to panic because she was exhausted and she’d use the break to rest.

But here’s what she really did:

In early May, Lambert and McLoughlin took her new Airstream out on the road just because. “Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member. Y’all Meet ’The Sheriff.’ A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter,” she wrote.

Then in the radio interview, she shared that during their travels, she might have cooked too much and ate too much. “And then I had to roll that back a little bit. There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again,” she said, “it’s uneasy. I guess nothing made me realize that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate. I just can’t do it.

“I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call. I just can’t do it.”

The silver lining in all of this is that Lambert’s “Bluebird” is currently the No. 1 song, so we know she’s keeping the light on in her soul.

