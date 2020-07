Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s brand new duet, “Happy Anywhere,” is likely to make country fans happy everywhere.

A charming tune that weaves in banjo and pedal steel, the song positions Shelton as a man who’s always been on the move — at least, until meeting a girl who soon becomes his destination of choice. Shot in several scenic locations, the video shows Shelton and Stefani’s life off stage, with plenty of silliness and funny faces to keep things light.



“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,’” Shelton said in a statement. “We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year.”

Although Shelton has sent dozens of songs to No. 1 at country radio, Stefani reached the pinnacle for the first time in April with “Nobody But You.” The video made its broadcast debut on MTV and CMT today. Look for the couple and special guest Trace Adkins on Saturday (July 25) during a one-night-only concert event in partnership with Encore Drive-In Nights.

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins