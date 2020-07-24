Luke Bryan’s 2020 Farm Tour Shows Must Not Go On

No matter what page you turn in this never-ending coronavirus book, the ending is never happy.
And Luke Bryan’s recent announcement that he was having to call off his Farm Tour scheduled for this Fall, it was just another disappointment for Bryan and his fans.
What started in 2008 in Claxton, Georgia as a way to bring his show to small towns that never had concerts coming through their rural communities had been going strong for the past 11 years in a row. And it’s grown right along with Bryan’s own career. That first Farm Tour show in Claxton only had about 2,200 fans. Which at the time, Byran though was a lot of people. “At that point in your career, you’re losing money at almost every show. Nobody’s showing up because they don’t know who I am,” Bryan recalled when we caught up at one of his 2018 Farm Tour shows. “So I just decided to try a new avenue.”