Blake Shelton Declares That Quarantine Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

When Blake Shelton called into SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show this week to talk about his new duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere,” he admitted that the idea hits close to home. Because he and Stefani are literally happy anywhere.

Even in this quarantine.

“I’m glad that Gwen and I have gone the other direction,” Shelton said.

“You wake up and look at the news and you’re starting to realize that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they don’t like being around each other as much as they thought they did,” he added, “which is terrible.”

But Shelton sounds like he is blessedly on the other side of that extreme. “(Gwen) and I have experienced the opposite, you know, and we’ve been having a blast. And I think it’s because, since our early, early twenties, both of us have kind of been chasing our careers around. And obviously none of us like these circumstances, but I’d be lying if I said that I’m not having a blast being stuck at home for this long. Because I’ve just never gotten to do it before. Since I’ve owned a home, I’ve never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time. So, this has been an eye opener.

“I told my manager, ‘Man, you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road ever again actually.’”

In lieu of going back out on the road for real life concerts, Shelton and Stefani along with Trace Adkins do have a virtual simulcast show at drive-in theaters across the country on Saturday night (June 25).



