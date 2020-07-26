After Eight Years, Miranda Lambert Returns to No. 1 With a Solo Single

With the optimistic single “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert is nesting at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard’s country airplay chart. It’s her first time to top that chart as a solo artist, rather than as a featured artist, since 2012’s “Over You.”
In response, Lambert wrote a long and gracious post on Instagram, stating in part, “I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians. But I am celebrating this week. I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers , the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years. “Bluebird" is officially a number one song. It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you to @lukedick for allowing me to write this beautifl idea with you and to @nataliehemby (my Dean Dillon ) for bringing it home. Also Jay Joyce for bringing it to life and giving it wings, @iamtreyfanjoy for setting this bluebird free in the most beautiful video. And my mangament Shopkeeper MGMT @marionkraft and @sonynashville records for fighting for this song and for me. Turns out we did have a wildcard up our sleeve. #bluebird #wildcard #1
Lambert’s name has ranked at the pinnacle on Billboard’s country airplay chart in the interim as a vocalist on Keith Urban’s “We Were” (in 2013) and Jason Aldean’s “Drown the Whiskey” (in 2018). She also found significant airplay with singles such as “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Automatic,” and “Vice,” though they all missed the No. 1 perch.
Co-written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, “Bluebird” is the second single from Lambert’s latest album, Wild Card and reached No. 1 in 32 weeks. The project’s lead single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” received a Grammy nomination and peaked at No. 14 at radio.