After Eight Years, Miranda Lambert Returns to No. 1 With a Solo Single

"I feel more blessed and humbled than ever..." she writes on Instagram

With the optimistic single “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert is nesting at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard’s country airplay chart. It’s her first time to top that chart as a solo artist, rather than as a featured artist, since 2012’s “Over You.”

In response, Lambert wrote a long and gracious post on Instagram, stating in part, “I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Lambert’s name has ranked at the pinnacle on Billboard’s country airplay chart in the interim as a vocalist on Keith Urban’s “We Were” (in 2013) and Jason Aldean’s “Drown the Whiskey” (in 2018). She also found significant airplay with singles such as “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Automatic,” and “Vice,” though they all missed the No. 1 perch.

Co-written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, “Bluebird” is the second single from Lambert’s latest album, Wild Card and reached No. 1 in 32 weeks. The project’s lead single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” received a Grammy nomination and peaked at No. 14 at radio.





