Music

Renee Blair Brings Katy Perry Vibes to “Heatin’ Up My Summer” Video

She's One of CMT's Next Women of Country
by 1h ago

In the heat of the summer, who hasn’t been tempted to jump in the pool with all their clothes on? Renee Blair is ready to bring that anything-goes party vibe (along with a cute pup and some awesome pool floats) in her newest video, “Heatin’ Up My Summer.”

One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Blair is a Missouri native who now calls Nashville home. Her musical influences range from Dixie Chicks to Nelly to Justin Timberlake, though a certain “Roar” singer comes to mind, too.

Enjoy “Heatin’ Up My Summer,” then read our interview below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.