Renee Blair Brings Katy Perry Vibes to “Heatin’ Up My Summer” Video

We started shooting the first scene outside by the pool and we got 20 seconds in and it started monsooning on us, so we had to run for cover and grab all the camera gear! We weren’t sure how long the rain would last or if we’d even be able to shoot at all but the clouds were on our side and cleared up pretty fast!

How does the video bring your song to life?

“Heatin’ Up My Summer” is a perfect and flirty windows-down summer jam so I wanted the video to incorporate the same energy. It was a perfect excuse to jump in a pool with my clothes on and turn the day into a party.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they get a flashback of Katy Perry “Teenage Dream” vibes — that’s one of my favorite songs of all time. I love to throw a few back and have a good time. If they’ve ever been to a show of mine we come ready to party with the fans and this video showcases the same fun party energy we bring to a live show!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried a little in my car because I could not imagine it looking any cooler — especially the little Yorkie pup, named Howard, he stared as my love interest and stole the show!