Rodeo Queen Kylie Frey Digs Into “Spur of the Moment”

The elusive love interest in Kylie Frey’s new video, “Spur of the Moment,” may not be all he’s cracked up to be. And if this is where the cowboy rides away, then… see ya, bud.

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Frey earned the crown of Louisiana High School Rodeo Queen at 15. Also in those early years, she became a regular on the Texas rodeo circuit, both as a rider and as a musician — sometimes singing the national anthem before competition, and other times unwinding after an event by strumming her guitar. She puts all of those talents to use, along with the skill of songwriting, in “Spur of the Moment.”

Now 25, she’s a favorite at Texas radio and has established a national following (and the attention of Shania Twain) via the music series Real Country. Enjoy “Spur of the Moment,” then read our Q&A with Kylie Frey below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I mostly remember how fun it was to shoot! The crew was wonderful to work with, and it was icing on the cake that I got to spend half of the day on the back of a horse. I grew up tying goats, roping calves, and I was a rodeo queen — so anytime I get to be back in the saddle is a great day in my books!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video brings my song to life in the sense that it captures the lightheartedness and upbeat feeling behind the song, while also addressing the underlying cliché story of the cowboy always riding away. Growing up in rodeo and the western lifestyle, this song came from personal experience. For me, so it was important that the video reflected my roots. We went for a “spaghetti western” theme which is a style of western film from the ’60s mostly filmed by Italians. They were quirky, yet captivating, which is how I always hoped my uptempo ballad would be perceived.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I specifically wanted to have an ending to the video where the girl finally realizes that the cowboy doesn’t always have to be the one that rides away. I hope the takeaway from this video is that it is great to be in love and wait for your cowboy to return, but it is also more than OK to move on.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was thrilled to see our little “spaghetti western” come to life even better than I could have imagined. This song has absolutely lived up to its name. From putting it out during a pandemic — to dreaming and executing the concept for the video in less than a week, I’d say I’m pretty happy with all things “Spur of the Moment.”

Songwriters: Kylie Frey, Leslie Satcher; Director: Preston Leatherman