Have You Heard? Reba McEntire to Reissue, Expand Rumor Has It

Classic set offers "Fancy," "Fallin' Out of Love"
Here’s your second chance, Fancy.

Reba McEntire will release a deluxe edition of her 1990 album, Rumor Has It, on September 11 in honor of its 30th anniversary. That triple-platinum collection includes her signature hit, “Fancy,” as well as the Top 10 singles “You Lie,” “Rumor Has It,” and “Fallin’ Out of Love.”

The vinyl pressing will conclude with a live rendition of “Fancy” recorded at the Ryman Auditorium. Along with that performance, the digital and CD albums will also feature a remix of “Fancy” by Dave Audé. McEntire co-wrote the album’s lead track, “Climb That Mountain High.”

