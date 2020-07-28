Have You Heard? Reba McEntire to Reissue, Expand Rumor Has It

Here’s your second chance, Fancy.

Reba McEntire will release a deluxe edition of her 1990 album, Rumor Has It, on September 11 in honor of its 30th anniversary. That triple-platinum collection includes her signature hit, “Fancy,” as well as the Top 10 singles “You Lie,” “Rumor Has It,” and “Fallin’ Out of Love.”

The vinyl pressing will conclude with a live rendition of “Fancy” recorded at the Ryman Auditorium. Along with that performance, the digital and CD albums will also feature a remix of “Fancy” by Dave Audé. McEntire co-wrote the album’s lead track, “Climb That Mountain High.”



</noscript> </div>

“I never imagined I’d get the chance to put out an album for a second time. It’s just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released,” McEntire said in a statement. “This album in particular is very special to me because it was the first time I got to record with Tony Brown and he was the reason I finally got to record ‘Fancy,’” she added. “Now here we are 30 years later and I never end a show without singing that song.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



