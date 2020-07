"This song came from the very depths of my heart," she says.

Mickey Guyton is opening her heart in her newest track, “Heaven Down Here.”

Written with Gordie Sampson, Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, the poignant ballad finds Guyton pleading with God to send His love — in fact, to “rain it down like pennies in this wishing well of tears.



“Sitting at home and watching the world burn down around me during this pandemic led me to write ‘Heaven Down Here’,” Guyton said in a statement. “It is a song asking God to spare a little love for this world in need. This song came from the very depths of my heart and has given me a renewed sense of self. It has real raw emotion and was written with a therapeutic intent of healing my heart. I hope that everyone can hear that intent and receive the same healing.”

Guyton is currently working on an EP to be released this fall. So far this year, she’s also released the singles “What Are You Going to Tell Her?” and “Black Like Me.” Last month she spoke about the latter song with Gayle King and Anthony Mason on CBS This Morning.