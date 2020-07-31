Watch Tucker Beathard and Lindsay Ell’s New Video, “Faithful”

Tucker Beathard is tapping into some deep emotions in a new music video for “Faithful” featuring Lindsay Ell. With little more than a poignant lyric, two persuasive voices, and the throbs of electric guitar, these two rising country artists are putting the feelings within the song front and center.
Beathard, who emerged on the scene with his 2016’s hit “Rock On, wrote “Faithful” with Marla Cannon-Goodman. Meanwhile, Ell is familiar to fans for “What Happens in a Small Town,” a 2019 smash duet with Brantley Gilbert.
Look for Beathard’s studio version of “Faithful” on his upcoming project, King, out August 21. Until then, check out the duet video with Lindsay Ell, then read our interview below the player.