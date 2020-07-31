Watch Tucker Beathard and Lindsay Ell’s New Video, “Faithful”

</noscript> </div>

I always love nerding out with anyone over gear and guitars, so getting to talk gear and guitars — especially with a badass guitar player like Lindsay — was a blast. I also loved hearing another artist interpret and approach one of my songs their own way, she gave a whole different feel to “Faithful.”

How does the video bring your song to life?

Given the meaning behind the song, and the lyrics, I think having two people singing “Faithful” gives it a really cool, powerful conversational aspect to it and helps makes it really relatable by giving the perspective of both people in a relationship.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I think you can tell a girl a million things, that you’re thinking about her, or that you want her, but at the end of the day, nothing says you really love someone more than being faithful to that person does.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was an awesome feeling, I am so happy with the video and I think that’s because we kept it really stripped-back and focused on the song. I’m so glad Lindsay was in to it and wanted to collaborate with me, the end result gives this song a whole other layer. I’m excited to share it.