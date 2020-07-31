Lauren Alaina’s First Step to Getting Over Him? An Uptempo “Run”

While Lauren Alaina is in the country Top 40 this week with “Getting Good,” she’s got her eye on Getting Over Him, a new EP planned for September 4. Alaina released the project’s first track, “Run,” to digital platforms today. She wrote the song with Ben Johnson and Kennedi.

“We are all running. Constantly. Non-Stop,” Alaina said in a statement. “Even in this quarantine we are all still the busiest we’ve ever been. Life just keeps going and going and going in unbelievable paces as we try to race ourselves to the next thing.”

She added, “My idea with the song was to refer to examples of all things that run because no matter what your walk of life is, we are all racing to the next thing. We are all trying to get where we are going. We all get our hearts broken. We all have these childhood dreams. We ‘run’ to make it all happen.”