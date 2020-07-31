"This Guy Laid Some Life on Me Last Night," She Says

Hailey Whitters Says Yes to Jake Gear’s Proposal

Early on Friday morning (July 31), Jake Gear posted a life-changing photo on Instagram: it’s him and Hailey Whitters, who is now sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

“’Yes’ never sounded sweeter… and was well worth the 8 year wait,” Gear wrote. “Here’s to forever @haileywhitters. Never gonna let you go.”

Whitter posted the same picture, saying, “No makeup or bra on but this guy laid some life on me last night in the field… wouldn’t have it any other way. love you @_jakegear”

Gear works for rights-management company BMG Nashville. And Whitters was born and raised in Iowa, and we are thrilled that she found a place for her heart to land in Nashville.



