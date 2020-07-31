LISTEN: Eric Church’s Brand New “Bad Mother Trucker”

</noscript> </div>

With lyrics like, she’s the reason I rock, the reason I roll/I make my livin’ on this road, it’s possible that the song about his wife Katherine. They’ve been married since 2008.

Full lyrics for “Bad Mother Trucker”:

She drove an ’81 Peterbilt 18-wheeler

Jet black with pink mud flaps

It was a mean piece of metal with lightning in the pedal

Thunder comin’ out the back

And them boys would chuckle when they saw her buckle

Herself in the captain’s seat

But nobody was laughin’ when she’d go to passin’

Smilin’ at them real sweet

She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber

A real gear jammer, a white line wonder

Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn’t want another

’Cause mama was a bad mother trucker

(Bad mother) Bad

(Bad mother)

Yeah, she was a bread winner, ain’t no stoppin’ her

Stayed shot out of a gun

Had me at a truck stop, just north of 40

In her cab on a flagstaff run

I was raised on jerky from here to Albuquerque

Went to school on her ol’ CB

She made a name for herself, taught me how to spell

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber

A real gear jammer, a white line wonder

Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn’t want another

’Cause mama was a bad mother, bad mother, bad mother

Bad mother trucker, baby (Bad mother)

(Bad mother)

Bad

(Bad mother)

(Bad mother)

She’s the reason I rock, the reason I roll

I make my livin’ on this road

The reason that smoke stays in the stack

My gone don’t wanna go back

Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother

Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother

Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother trucker, baby

(Bad mother) Bad mother trucker, baby

(Bad mother) Yeah, she’s bad

(Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker

(Bad mother) Bad mother trucker, baby

(Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker

(Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker

The new song "Bad Mother Trucker" is now available everywhere!

Listen now: https://t.co/diKYvYWrKh pic.twitter.com/2daIA7mZ4G — Eric Church (@ericchurch) July 31, 2020