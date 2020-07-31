Music LISTEN: Eric Church’s Brand New “Bad Mother Trucker” Is This Song as Autobiographical As It Sounds? by Alison Bonaguro 58m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Eric Church doesn’t always do things the Nashville way, with a lot of teasing and promoting and hinting about new music. He just does things his way, as he did on Friday (July 31) with the surprise release of a new song called “Bad Mother Trucker.” He penned the tune with Casey Beathard, Luke Dick and Jeremy Spillman. With lyrics like, she’s the reason I rock, the reason I roll/I make my livin’ on this road, it’s possible that the song about his wife Katherine. They’ve been married since 2008. Full lyrics for “Bad Mother Trucker”: She drove an ’81 Peterbilt 18-wheeler Jet black with pink mud flaps It was a mean piece of metal with lightning in the pedal Thunder comin’ out the back And them boys would chuckle when they saw her buckle Herself in the captain’s seat But nobody was laughin’ when she’d go to passin’ Smilin’ at them real sweet She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber A real gear jammer, a white line wonder Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn’t want another ’Cause mama was a bad mother trucker (Bad mother) Bad (Bad mother) Yeah, she was a bread winner, ain’t no stoppin’ her Stayed shot out of a gun Had me at a truck stop, just north of 40 In her cab on a flagstaff run I was raised on jerky from here to Albuquerque Went to school on her ol’ CB She made a name for herself, taught me how to spell R-E-S-P-E-C-T She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber A real gear jammer, a white line wonder Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn’t want another ’Cause mama was a bad mother, bad mother, bad mother Bad mother trucker, baby (Bad mother) (Bad mother) Bad (Bad mother) (Bad mother) She’s the reason I rock, the reason I roll I make my livin’ on this road The reason that smoke stays in the stack My gone don’t wanna go back Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother, bad mother Bad mother, bad mother, bad mother trucker, baby (Bad mother) Bad mother trucker, baby (Bad mother) Yeah, she’s bad (Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker (Bad mother) Bad mother trucker, baby (Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker (Bad mother) She’s a bad mother trucker The new song "Bad Mother Trucker" is now available everywhere! Listen now: https://t.co/diKYvYWrKh pic.twitter.com/2daIA7mZ4G — Eric Church (@ericchurch) July 31, 2020 Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro