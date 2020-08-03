Madeline Merlo Makes Her Move in “Kiss Kiss” Video

In the midst of a mysterious masquerade ball, Madeline Merlo is moving past the small talk and headed for a lip lock in her new video, “Kiss Kiss.” It’s a flirty, modern track that also shows off her songwriting ability. As she explains on her website, “I want people to have fun when they listen to my music… But I also want to be able to say something at the same time.”

Along with airplay at Canadian country radio, her music has attracted the likes of Lady A, who recorded and released her composition “Champagne Night” from the series, Songland. Take a look at the latest project from Merlo, then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember it was really hot outside. We filmed in this old warehouse and it was the first video that I’ve ever done that’s felt a little dark. It needed to match the reckless energy of the song.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video brings the song to life in the mysteriousness of the energy and feeling it gives. It tells a story of a masquerade party where two people connect and search for each other. It feels passionate and filled with attitude. I feel like the video mirrors that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans enjoy the visuals we created with this song and to see another side (a little darker version) of me and my artistry.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was surprised with how much an old warehouse could transform to feel so colorful and was excited to release it into the world!

Songwriters: Madeline Merlo, Jeff Pardo, Allison Veltz Cruz; Director: Brian K. Vaughan