Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking’s Weekend Wedding

See the Pictures of the New Mr. & Mrs. Luke Combs

On Sunday morning (Aug. 2), Luke Combs shared the news that he’d married Nicole Hocking on Saturday. “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever,” Combs wrote.

Hocking — now Mrs. Luke Combs — shared the same beachside pictures saying, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. Much love!”

The officiant for their very small wedding ceremony was Combs’ manager Chris Kappy. In an social media post of his own, he described the newlyweds as the couple that love stories will be written about for generations to come.

The couple has been engaged since December 2018. When they shared the news with fans, Nicole said, “I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”