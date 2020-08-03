LISTEN: This Gary Allan “Whiskey” Was Worth the Wait

</noscript> </div>

The just-released song was penned by Hardy, Josh Kear and Mark Holman. But it’s Allan’s haunting voice that brings the lyrics to life, with his warning that some women just aren’t worth the effort.

“It’s about a girl that you just don’t want any of your friends to get tangled up with. You’ve been there. And you’re telling him as he’s looking at her and thinking she’s cute,” Allan said in a press release, “and you’re saying, ‘Man, just do something else because she’s a waste of a whiskey drink. Don’t do it.'”

Full lyrics for “Waste Of A Whiskey Drink”:

I know what you’re thinkin’, ’cause I overheard

“Bartender, what is she drinkin’,” you’re starin’ at her

I know she looks like heaven, save yourself all the hell

Sit down that Seven and Seven, and just drink it yourself

She’s gonna climb in your car

She’s gonna mess up your sheets

You’re gonna give her your heart

You’re gonna give her your key

She’s gonna want you to change

She’s gonna flirt with your friends

She’s gonna string you along

Ruin your favorite song

And it ends with you back at the bar

Where you are right now

No matter what you think

That’s a waste of a whiskey drink

Yeah, waste of a whiskey drink

You’re better off going home, send out a drunk text or two

Hey buddy do what you want, but if she’s what you do

I hope you like the taste of salt, tequila, and lime

’Cause you’ll never taste Jack again without her on your mind

She’s gonna climb in your car

She’s gonna mess up your sheets

You’re gonna give her your heart

You’re gonna give her your key

She’s gonna want you to change

She’s gonna flirt with your friends

She’s gonna string you along

Ruin your favorite song

And it ends with you back at the bar

Where you are right now

No matter what you think

That’s a waste of a whiskey drink

Yeah, waste of a whiskey drink

Yeah, that’s a waste of eight bucks

Six months and a Pearl Jam shirt

Half your summer, half your savings and a whole lot of hurt

Pour your left and drink in your right, make it a double

Save yourself all the trouble

She’s gonna climb in your car

Leave her dress on the floor

She’s gonna tell you she never felt like this before

She’s gonna want you to change

Gonna sleep with your friends

She’s gonna string you along

Ruin your favorite song

And it ends with you back at the bar

Where you are right now

No matter what you think

That’s a waste of a whiskey drink

Yes it is

That’s a waste of a whiskey drink

Yes it is

That’s a waste of whiskey drink