Music LISTEN: This Gary Allan “Whiskey” Was Worth the Wait "I Know She Looks Like Heaven," He Sings, "Save Yourself All the Hell" by Alison Bonaguro 12m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> It’s been eight years since Gary Allan had a song — “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” — at the top of the charts. But let’s all raise a glass to his new tune “Waste of a Whiskey Drink” that will likely become his next No. 1. The just-released song was penned by Hardy, Josh Kear and Mark Holman. But it’s Allan’s haunting voice that brings the lyrics to life, with his warning that some women just aren’t worth the effort. “It’s about a girl that you just don’t want any of your friends to get tangled up with. You’ve been there. And you’re telling him as he’s looking at her and thinking she’s cute,” Allan said in a press release, “and you’re saying, ‘Man, just do something else because she’s a waste of a whiskey drink. Don’t do it.'” Full lyrics for “Waste Of A Whiskey Drink”: I know what you’re thinkin’, ’cause I overheard “Bartender, what is she drinkin’,” you’re starin’ at her I know she looks like heaven, save yourself all the hell Sit down that Seven and Seven, and just drink it yourself She’s gonna climb in your car She’s gonna mess up your sheets You’re gonna give her your heart You’re gonna give her your key She’s gonna want you to change She’s gonna flirt with your friends She’s gonna string you along Ruin your favorite song And it ends with you back at the bar Where you are right now No matter what you think That’s a waste of a whiskey drink Yeah, waste of a whiskey drink You’re better off going home, send out a drunk text or two Hey buddy do what you want, but if she’s what you do I hope you like the taste of salt, tequila, and lime ’Cause you’ll never taste Jack again without her on your mind She’s gonna climb in your car She’s gonna mess up your sheets You’re gonna give her your heart You’re gonna give her your key She’s gonna want you to change She’s gonna flirt with your friends She’s gonna string you along Ruin your favorite song And it ends with you back at the bar Where you are right now No matter what you think That’s a waste of a whiskey drink Yeah, waste of a whiskey drink Yeah, that’s a waste of eight bucks Six months and a Pearl Jam shirt Half your summer, half your savings and a whole lot of hurt Pour your left and drink in your right, make it a double Save yourself all the trouble She’s gonna climb in your car Leave her dress on the floor She’s gonna tell you she never felt like this before She’s gonna want you to change Gonna sleep with your friends She’s gonna string you along Ruin your favorite song And it ends with you back at the bar Where you are right now No matter what you think That’s a waste of a whiskey drink Yes it is That’s a waste of a whiskey drink Yes it is That’s a waste of whiskey drink Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro