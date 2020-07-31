"When I write songs I hope that they span all generations," she says

CMT Next Up Now: Alexis Wilkins’ “If I’m Being Honest” Warms the Heart

It’s true, Alexis Wilkins is putting a twist into the sweet love story that unfolds in her newest video, “If I’m Being Honest.”

An Arkansas native who now lives in Nashville, Wilkins has been nurturing her musical gift since she was a child. (She’s also an avid book collector.) In July, she opened a socially-distanced concert for Sara Evans, and she’s made it clear on her Facebook page that she’s ready for more live music in the future.

Take a look at “If I’m Being Honest,” then read our interview with Alexis Wilkins — CMT’s Next Up Now Artist for August — below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

We shot this video at the American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville. It was after the tornado and was such a huge honor to be able to shoot there and see the community rally and come together. It was just a really special day.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I knew that I wanted to show a little girl in a country bar vignette of a love story, but if you know me, I wanted it to be something really different. It brings the song to life, but maybe not in the way that the audience will first expect.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Matt (Blair, the director) and my vision coming to life has been so exciting. He is so creative and did such an awesome job making it all translate how I had it in my head!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video? *

I hope that they take away some joy and some laughter and appreciate love in every generation. When I write songs I hope that they span all generations, and that its message carries some playfulness and warms their heart.

Songwriters: Alexis Wilkins, Josh Gleave and Josh Phillips; Director: Matt Blair