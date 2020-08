“The moment I first saw my wife Kelly, I knew that was it. I was done,” he says.

The eight-month climb to No. 1 is complete for Chris Janson, as “Done” reaches the pinnacle of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in its 36th week.

Janson wrote the romantic song with Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin and Matt Roy, capturing the moment the artist first met his future wife, Kelly Lynn. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July.



“The moment I first saw my wife Kelly, I knew that was it. I was done,” Janson said in a statement. “This song is about knowing right then and there that I’d work for the rest of my life to make her happy. It’s just the truth. That’s why it’s so special. A big thanks and congratulations to my co-writers Mitch, Jamie and Matt for helping make this song come to life. And, of course, to country radio for sharing it with the world.”

“Done” is the second chart-topping single from Janson’s latest album, Real Friends, following “Good Vibes” peaking at the top in October 2019. Janson’s additional hits include “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” and “Drunk Girl.”