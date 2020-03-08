Alissa Griffith Discovers Her Ex Is Now “Somebody Else’s Somebody”

</noscript> </div>

What I remember most about shooting this video was bringing in the hand-painted vases my great-grandma painted so long ago and the dried flowers I’ve seen around my mom’s house all my life … sticking some in my hair … everybody wearing masks that wasn’t on stage … the best part was playing with my band again … feeling that love and freedom … and I cried for the first time (on purpose).

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video tells the tale of the songstress seeing the man she thought she’d moved on from, coming in to watch her sing … only to find he was with his new “somebody” and it breaking her heart more than she imagined.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans can sense the vulnerability and the heartbreak … and can feel understood and not alone. I hope fans get the sense that it’s all right for things not to be perfect sometimes.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was thrilled! We had originally intended on doing just a performance piece, so to see the last-minute storyline come together was amazing.