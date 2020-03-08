Music

Alissa Griffith Discovers Her Ex Is Now “Somebody Else’s Somebody”

"I hope fans can sense the vulnerability and the heartbreak," she says
by 8/3/2020

It’s awkward enough when you encounter your ex during a night out. Just imagine what it’s like to then get up on stage and sing, knowing your former flame is now “Somebody Else’s Somebody.” Take a look at California native Alissa Griffith’s new video, then read our interview below the player.

