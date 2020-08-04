Hear Him Open Up About Falling Apart

Tim McGraw: “At 53, I Probably Don’t Self-Examine As Much As I Should”

Tim McGraw is on the verge of a lot of things right now. Mainly, tears.

With his upcoming album Here On Earth due out later this month, McGraw admitted in a recent radio interview that he is emotional. Really, really emotional. Probably just a side effect of the quarantine, but still. He is all in his feels, for sure.

“At 53, I probably don’t self-examine as much as I should,” McGraw said, “but I think I’m learning that I’m getting more and more emotional.

“I’m getting more and more emotional about everything,” he admitted, “and maybe I’ve been heading that direction for a while but maybe this time has really sped that process up. I mean, I can cry at commercials now. It’s ridiculous.”

And in his CMT HitStory, McGraw even opened up about how would fall apart every time he got to the chorus in his “I Called Mama.”

.@TheTimMcGraw opens up about the emotional moment he knew he had to record “I Called Mama.” #HitStory pic.twitter.com/w7azmpdsFo — Country Music Television (@CMT) July 16, 2020

So if you see McGraw getting a little choked up over things like his wife Faith Hill’s Fireflies anniversary, or his friend Lori McKenna’s new album, or the love line running through the palm of his hand, now you know why.

Can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this album came out….still one of my favorites!! #fireflies @FaithHill pic.twitter.com/CYq2VVtwxx — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 2, 2020

Seeing this pic from #Soul2Soul stopped me in my tracks.

Had to take a picture of my beautiful wife & my daughters’ beautiful mother. In the background you can see all of their school art work on display…

Just a statement on her work ethic & motherhood. #DamnSureDo @faithhill pic.twitter.com/srWA07KcbK — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 20, 2020

The latest single off McGraw’s Here on Earth is “Hallelujahville,” written by Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith and Brett Taylor.



