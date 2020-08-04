Carrie Underwood Has the Bigger Fish to Fry

Mike FIsher Admits What He Doesn't Like After a Weekend of Fly Fishing

Mike Fisher is not happy about this. He and Carrie Underwood went fly fishing over the weekend, and all he has to show for it is a fish that’s nowhere near as big as the one his wife caught.

“This past weekend we were able to get away for some good quality time! One thing we love to do together is fly fish,” Fisher posted on Instagram, “but the thing I don’t like about it is she catches bigger fish:) #flyfishing”

It looks like Underwood’s fish is about three times the size of Fisher’s.

She’d posted a TikTok about their weekend full of country adventure, using Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” as her soundtrack.