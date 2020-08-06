Will “Break Things” Be a Breakout Hit for Kylie Morgan?

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember looking around and just thinking, “I can’t believe all these people are here for me.” It was just a very surreal moment seeing my song come to life visually with my dream team.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Every line in the song is very honest and true to me. I loved putting those images into a visual personality piece that really shows my fun and extroverted side.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans take away a good time from this video. I hope they have as much fun watching it, as I did making it. Shining light on all the quirks that make me imperfect and embracing it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I physically jumped up and down after seeing the video for the first time. Ha ha! When I write songs, I usually always see how the video would end up in my head and it’s exactly what I pictured for this song.