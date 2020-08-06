Will “Break Things” Be a Breakout Hit for Kylie Morgan?

Kylie Morgan is letting her fun-loving spirit shine through in the new music video, “Break Things.” In fact, she got the idea to write the song after shopping with her friends and spotting a similar phrase on a wine glass.
As one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Morgan has been nurturing her talent for music since she was a 12-year-old growing up in Newcastle, Oklahoma. She moved to Nashville at 19 and her original music ultimately led her to songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne at SMACKSongs. With McAnally and Ben Johnson producing, Morgan is currently working on her first project for EMI Nashville.
