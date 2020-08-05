How “Betty” Brought Taylor Swift Back to Country Radio

</noscript> </div>

A little back story: After Swift’s song “Red” made it onto country radio in the summer of 2013, she started leaning into pop. Gradually at first, and then officially with the release of her first full pop album 1989 in 2014.

And now, with “Betty,” it’s hard to know exactly what came first. Swift’s still-loyal country fans requesting the song? Or the record label (MCA Nashville) promoting it as a country song? But either way, even before its add date, the song is being played and the listeners are happy. The harmonica-heavy song was reportedly inspired by Swift’s desire to give it an early Bob Dylan feel. And because the story in the song revolves around the drama of high school drama, it feels a little bit like a sequel to her “Fifteen” from all the way back in 2009.

Swift wrote “Betty” with William Bowery, and a radio edit of the tune without any expletives was sent to country radio to be added on August 17. “Betty” is from Swift’s latest studio album folklore.

Full lyrics of “Betty”:



Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom, but

I think it’s ’cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go (expletive) myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go (expletive) myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you when she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

Betty, I’m here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it’s finally sinkin’ in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face again

The only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me? Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you