How "Betty" Brought Taylor Swift Back to Country Radio LISTEN: Swift's First Country Radio Song Since 2013 by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago

It's been about seven years since Taylor Swift released a proper country song to country radio, so her brand new "Betty" is a very welcome comeback of sorts. A little back story: After Swift's song "Red" made it onto country radio in the summer of 2013, she started leaning into pop. Gradually at first, and then officially with the release of her first full pop album 1989 in 2014. And now, with "Betty," it's hard to know exactly what came first. Swift's still-loyal country fans requesting the song? Or the record label (MCA Nashville) promoting it as a country song? But either way, even before its add date, the song is being played and the listeners are happy. The harmonica-heavy song was reportedly inspired by Swift's desire to give it an early Bob Dylan feel. And because the story in the song revolves around the drama of high school drama, it feels a little bit like a sequel to her "Fifteen" from all the way back in 2009. Swift wrote "Betty" with William Bowery, and a radio edit of the tune without any expletives was sent to country radio to be added on August 17. "Betty" is from Swift's latest studio album folklore. Full lyrics of "Betty": Betty, I won't make assumptions About why you switched your homeroom, but I think it's 'cause of me Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard When I passed your house It's like I couldn't breathe You heard the rumors from Inez You can't believe a word she says Most times, but this time it was true The worst thing that I ever did Was what I did to you But if I just showed up at your party Would you have me? Would you want me? Would you tell me to go (expletive) myself Or lead me to the garden? In the garden, would you trust me If I told you it was just a summer thing? I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything But I know I miss you Betty, I know where it all went wrong Your favorite song was playing From the far side of the gym I was nowhere to be found I hate the crowds, you know that Plus, I saw you dance with him You heard the rumors from Inez You can't believe a word she says Most times, but this time it was true The worst thing that I ever did Was what I did to you But if I just showed up at your party Would you have me? Would you want me? Would you tell me to go (expletive) myself Or lead me to the garden? In the garden, would you trust me If I told you it was just a summer thing? I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything But I know I miss you I was walking home on broken cobblestones Just thinking of you when she pulled up like A figment of my worst intentions She said "James, get in, let's drive" Those days turned into nights Slept next to her, but I dreamt of you all summer long Betty, I'm here on your doorstep And I planned it out for weeks now But it's finally sinkin' in Betty, right now is the last time I can dream about what happens when You see my face again The only thing I wanna do Is make it up to you So I showed up at your party Yeah, I showed up at your party Yeah, I showed up at your party Will you have me? Will you love me? Will you kiss me on the porch In front of all your stupid friends? If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it? Will it patch your broken wings? I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything But I know I miss you Standing in your cardigan Kissin' in my car again Stopped at a streetlight You know I miss you