WATCH: Even Luke Combs Digs Keith Urban’s Cover of Luke Combs

Who Is Ready for an "Even Though I'm Leaving" Duet?

This kind of feels like we are eavesdropping on a conversation between Keith Urban and Luke Combs, and we are not mad about it.

Urban recently threw together an outstanding acoustic cover of Combs’ 2019 ballad “Even Though I’m Leaving” and posted it on social media. Underneath the video, he asked, “Hey Luke…. how much do ya MISS TOURING ?!!!”

And underneath that, in the comments, you can see exactly how Combs feels about it. “Holy shit that sounds great buddy,” Combs wrote, “and I miss it A. LOT.”

Combs wrote the song with Ray Fulcher and Wyatt Durrette.