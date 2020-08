Brothers Osborne Make Their Point in “Hatin’ Somebody”

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it might just be found in the message of Brothers Osborne’s latest track, “Hatin’ Somebody.” It’s hard to argue with those slide guitar licks, that’s for sure. The duo dropped the groovy tune this week in advance of their upcoming album, Skeletons, set for an October 9 release on EMI Nashville.

“We threw our grandfather into that song imagining ‘a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, learning how not to throw stones,’” said TJ Osborne. “As the song says, ‘we’re in the same damn boat and hating somebody ain’t ever got nobody nowhere.’”

Describing their upcoming third album, John Osborne says, “If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are. If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”

John and TJ Osborne wrote “Hatin’ Somebody” with Casey Beathard. Meanwhile the duo introduced Skeletons with the Top 40 country single, “All Night.” They performed that song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the CMA Summer Stay-Cay live stream event last month.