Brothers Osborne Make Their Point in “Hatin’ Somebody”

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it might just be found in the message of Brothers Osborne’s latest track, “Hatin’ Somebody.” It’s hard to argue with those slide guitar licks, that’s for sure. The duo dropped the groovy tune this week in advance of their upcoming album, Skeletons, set for an October 9 release on EMI Nashville.

“We threw our grandfather into that song imagining ‘a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, learning how not to throw stones,’” said TJ Osborne. “As the song says, ‘we’re in the same damn boat and hating somebody ain’t ever got nobody nowhere.’”