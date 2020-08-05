Morgan Wallen Won’t Make You Wait Much Longer for “7 Summers”

If you’ve been looking longingly out the window or unable to get out of bed, take heed. There’s more music from Morgan Wallen on the way.

In a brief social media post and just a sliver of music, he went old-school — with a piece of paper and a red magic marker — to reveal that a track called “7 Summers” is on the way.

Meanwhile he shared the screen with rotating images of an anxious woman and the text “me trying to be patient waiting for morgan wallen to release this song.” And his own caption? “Sometimes I guess you get what you ask for… 8/14 #7Summers”

Following up hits like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You,” Wallen is currently at country radio with “More Than My Hometown,” the lead single from an anticipated 2020 album.