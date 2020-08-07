While Touring in Alaska, Jamie Floyd Captures a Moment in “Life’s a Party”

Some people come in and out of your life in the same ways they come and go to a party. That’s the idea that Nashville singer-songwriter Jamie Floyd brought to her first co-writing session with Josh Grider and Bobby Hamrick. The poignant song is now a centerpiece of Floyd’s EP, NEW GIRL, as well as the inspiration for the project’s first music video — shot in Kenai, Alaska, with a wonderful midnight surprise.
One of Nashville’s most in-demand independent songwriters, Floyd has placed cuts with Ingrid Andress, Kesha, Ashley Monroe, and Hayden Panettiere (on the Nashville soundtrack). She’s also been a part of feature films, TV movies, the cable series Real Country, and a musical that’s now in development. Without a doubt, there will be plenty more party invitations ahead.
Take a look at “Life’s a Party,” then read our interview with Jamie Floyd below the player.