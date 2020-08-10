All Aboard for Brandy Clark’s “Bigger Boat” With Randy Newman

</noscript> </div>

What I remember most about the making of the video for “Bigger Boat” was looking at several reels from animators and filmmakers and being blown away by the amount of talent that I had to choose from.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video brings “Bigger Boat” to life in a visual way. Even had we not been in the middle of a pandemic, I would have wanted some sort of animated or stop motion video for this one. The subject matter is really quite heavy and timely in the lyric and so the music and the video help give it some levity.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video leaves fans laughing and thinking a little deeper at the same time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Believe it or not… I have seen so many edits that I’m not sure that I’ve seen the final cut. So this will be a premiere for me as well as everyone else.