All Aboard for Brandy Clark’s “Bigger Boat” With Randy Newman

Brandy Clark is boarding the roller coaster of modern life in her new music video, “Bigger Boat,” a stop motion animated collaboration with her duet partner, Randy Newman.
Stay buckled in long enough and you’ll spot underwater skeletons, a raccoon playing banjo, and even a cameo by a curious space alien. A highlight of Clark’s newest album, Your Life Is a Record, the social commentary of “Bigger Boat” is based on a line of dialogue from her favorite film, Jaws.
Take a look at Brandy Clark’s “Bigger Boat,” featuring Randy Newman — and don’t forget to sink your teeth into our interview below the player.