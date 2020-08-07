Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Casts Her First Vote

First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#proudmom pic.twitter.com/BbvwSPWRBw
— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 7, 2020
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill must be very, very proud of their youngest daughter Audrey right now. In fact, Hill is so proud of her 18-year-old that she was bursting with 13 heart emojis, as evidenced by her social media post on Thursday night (Aug. 6).
“First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!#proudmom,” Hill wrote with a picture of Audrey wearing her I Voted sticker shaped like Tennessee.
Earlier that day, Hill had been on social media — mostly Twitter — to remind her fans, friends and followers that August 6 was the day for Tennessee’s state and federal primary elections. “Every voice counts,” she wrote.