Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Casts Her First Vote

"Every Voice Counts," the Proud Mom Shared About the Primary Elections

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill must be very, very proud of their youngest daughter Audrey right now. In fact, Hill is so proud of her 18-year-old that she was bursting with 13 heart emojis, as evidenced by her social media post on Thursday night (Aug. 6).

“First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!#proudmom,” Hill wrote with a picture of Audrey wearing her I Voted sticker shaped like Tennessee.

Earlier that day, Hill had been on social media — mostly Twitter — to remind her fans, friends and followers that August 6 was the day for Tennessee’s state and federal primary elections. “Every voice counts,” she wrote.