Blake Shelton: “Y’all Take Notes” on These Date Night Ideas

The How-To Guide for Being "Happy Anywhere"

According to their new duet, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani already know exactly how to be “Happy Anywhere.” And now, Shelton wants you to know that same feeling.

So he shared a story on social media that has a solid list of ideas for staying in but also making it feel a little bit like a date night. All of which were inspired by the couple’s quarantine life right now.

“Y’all take notes!!!! Loving these #HappyAnywhere date night ideas!!!!!,” Shelton wrote about the list from StyleCaster.

The list includes:

1. Movie Marathon Nights

2. Wine Tastings

3. Karaoke Sessions

4. Invite Family Over

5. Bake Some Sweet Treats

6. Go For Walks

Here’s hoping that Shelton and Stefani will conquer the whole list and then share the pictures with us later.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



