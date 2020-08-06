It’s Island Time in Kane Brown and Nelly’s “Cool Again”

Kane Brown and Nelly are soaking up the sun in the brand new video, “Cool Again.” And since it’s a song about missing somebody, kicking back with a buddy seems like right way to go. Besides, their camaraderie is as clear as the ocean water, and Brown even posted on his Instagram, “I’ll trade you a Dorito for the jetski 🔥😂 ”

By now, every country fan has heard Kane Brown’s hits like “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Good as You,” “Lose It,” and “Homesick.” But for those listeners who have been around a while, they’ll also remember Nelly’s role in singles like “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw and a “Cruise” remix with Florida Georgia Line.

On this week’s Billboard country airplay chart, “Cool Again” enters the Top 10. And by the way, the “Cool Again” music video was mixed with an immersive 360 experience in mind, use you might grab your headphones for the full effect.





