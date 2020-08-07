WATCH: Hailey Whitters’ Epiphany About Rejection Being a Blessing

</noscript> </div>

there was a time I used to get real down on rejection… now I know every “no” is making way for an even sweeter “yes.” All that to say, “don’t ever lose your shine cause you’re someone else’s dream, girl.” ✨ reimagined version available now everywhere you get music! pic.twitter.com/eojWTSfdjz — Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) August 7, 2020

And she’s not wrong, right?

Whitters is living proof that silver linings often come from dark, ugly clouds. As she sings in her debut single “Ten Year Town,” she was 12 years into a 10-year town when things finally started happening for her in Nashville. And whether you’re being rejected in your career or in your love life, when someone tells you no, you are still going to end up as someone else’s dream girl.

The song is on Whitters’ debut album The Dream, released earlier this year. Whitters penned the tune with Dustin Christensen, and now she has reimagined the song, saying that doing so felt very effortless and natural. “We chose to make it piano driven while still maintaining some of the 80’s guitar elements. It took it to a whole new dimension and depth,” she said of the video from her Live In-Studio Session series. “The lyrics are able to settle in even more so than before and feel more vulnerable, yet still empowering.”

If you love seeing the country singer-songwriter’s songs reimagined, get used to it. Whitters just announced that she’ll be sharing her Live In-Studio Session performances once a week for the next five weeks.

“I miss the road and my band immensely. The Live In-Studio Sessions were a way for us to all regroup and play music together (safely social distancing, of course). With COVID-19 disrupting touring, we also saw this as an opportunity to deliver these songs in a live setting to fans,” she said.

“I hope it helps curb the ache of live music during this strange time.”



Full lyrics for “Dream, Girl”:

Standin’ all alone in your party dress

Confetti in the floor, hair’s all a mess

Yeah, you’ve been here before

And you’re back again somehow

Look around the room, don’t know where he is

Just a wallflower wishin’ on might-have-been

Well, he might have played The One

But he’s playin’ you right now

Oh and some get you high, and some leave you low

Make you feel like you can fly, spin you out of control

Well, don’t ever lose your shine, no, wherever you go

’Cause you’re someone else’s dream, girl

Yeah, you’re someone else’s dream

Someone else’s dream, girl

Part of you don’t know what you’re worth

’Nother part of you knows just what you’re worth

So you move on, let go

Find some silver linin’

Try to turn back time like you turn that dial

Light up that spark you ain’t burned in a while

Well, maybe tonight

Hell, you might just keep on drivin’

Oh, and some get you high and some leave you low

Make you feel like you can fly, spin you out of control

Well, don’t ever lose your shine, no, wherever you go

’Cause you’re someone else’s dream, girl

Yeah, you’re someone else’s dream

Someone else’s dream, girl

Well, don’t ever lose sight of your dream, girl

Never settle for less than you need, girl

You never know where one’s gonna be, girl

Some get you high and some leave you low

Make you feel like you can fly, spin you out of control

Don’t ever lose your shine, no, wherever you go

’Cause you’re someone else’s dream, girl

And some get you high and some leave you low

Make you feel like you can fly, spin you out of control

Well, don’t ever lose your shine, no, wherever you go

’Cause you’re someone else’s dream, girl

Yeah, you’re someone else’s dream

Someone else’s dream, girl