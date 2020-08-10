Music This Tim McGraw Diet Might Be Hard on the Ticker Saying "Yes, Please" to Cheeseburgers, Fried Chicken and Hot Milk Cake by Alison Bonaguro 12m ago Remember that old deep cut of Tim McGraw’s from 1997, “Hard on the Ticker”? If not, here’s how it goes: Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> It was all about the things he had to give up in order to keep his heart healthy: pimento cheese, Domino’s delivery, whiskey sours, apple pies, finger-lickin’ chicken fried and on and on. And even though we all know full well that McGraw is the picture of health, he has had some unhealthyish cravings during this coronavirus quarantine. His daughter Gracie even called his mom to get her recipe for hot milk cake. (Here is Martha Stewart’s take on the cake.) “I crave stuff all the time. I love a great cheeseburger. I mean, I’m a cheeseburger fanatic, but now it’s more turkey burgers than a real cheeseburger every now and then,” McGraw said in a recent radio interview. “But Faith (Hill) makes great fried chicken, so we’ve had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes. We’ve had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine.” His specialty? “I make a pretty dang good country fried steak,” he admitted. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro