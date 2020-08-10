This Tim McGraw Diet Might Be Hard on the Ticker

</noscript> </div>

And even though we all know full well that McGraw is the picture of health, he has had some unhealthyish cravings during this coronavirus quarantine. His daughter Gracie even called his mom to get her recipe for hot milk cake. (Here is Martha Stewart’s take on the cake.)

“I crave stuff all the time. I love a great cheeseburger. I mean, I’m a cheeseburger fanatic, but now it’s more turkey burgers than a real cheeseburger every now and then,” McGraw said in a recent radio interview. “But Faith (Hill) makes great fried chicken, so we’ve had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes. We’ve had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine.”

His specialty? “I make a pretty dang good country fried steak,” he admitted.